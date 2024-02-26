Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $760,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $200.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

