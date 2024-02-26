Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.26 on Monday, hitting $938.76. The stock had a trading volume of 604,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $821.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.14. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

