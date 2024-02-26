Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 969 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC remained flat at $42.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,034,313. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.