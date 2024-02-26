Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.88 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

