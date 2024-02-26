SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,039,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

