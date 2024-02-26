Softcat (LON:SCT) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.76) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.39) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.88).

SCT opened at GBX 1,503 ($18.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,683.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.55).

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.23), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($384,216.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686. Insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

