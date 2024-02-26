SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SEDG stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

