SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Mizuho

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.69.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

