Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for about 9.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Sonos worth $86,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $19,798,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SONO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 628,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,678. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $126,644. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

