Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $86.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

