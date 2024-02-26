Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

SONY opened at $86.89 on Monday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sony Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

