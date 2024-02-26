Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

