Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Purchased by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Sound Financial Bancorp comprises about 11.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 14.75% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 873 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,463 shares of company stock worth $127,602. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

SFBC remained flat at $39.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

