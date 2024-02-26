Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Down 2.8%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.48 and last traded at $79.73. 73,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 883,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $71,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

