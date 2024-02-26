SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,042. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

