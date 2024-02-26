SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.32% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $81,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 658,583 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 4,147,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

