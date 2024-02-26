SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $59.70. 1,948,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

