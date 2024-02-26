SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 689,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,545. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $72.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

