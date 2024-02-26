Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 578672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

