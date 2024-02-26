Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. 1,104,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,679. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

