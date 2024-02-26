SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

