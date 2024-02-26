Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.58).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.5 %

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 3.33 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 638.33 ($8.04). 6,240,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,245. The stock has a market cap of £17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 668.30. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07).

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.