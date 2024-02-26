Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.58).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
