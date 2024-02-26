Status (SNT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $167.13 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,454.06 or 1.00125422 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00193272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,352,391 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,352,390.93392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04300047 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,871,051.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.