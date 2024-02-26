StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

