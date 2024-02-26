Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

