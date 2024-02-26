Stelco (TSE:STL) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

