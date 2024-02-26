Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stelco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stelco

Stelco Trading Up 0.2 %

About Stelco

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$41.18 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.