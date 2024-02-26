Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.8% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 272.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,021,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.