Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 2,986,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,689,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

