Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,187,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $106.55.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

