Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 184,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,805. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

