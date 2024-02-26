Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after buying an additional 1,936,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 1,189,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

