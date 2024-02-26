Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

