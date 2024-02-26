Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STHO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Star by 43,700.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STHO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 24,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Star Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

