Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,654,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 283,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 16,251,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,467,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
