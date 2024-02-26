Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. 140,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,899. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

