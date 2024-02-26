Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.20. 3,959,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,988. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

