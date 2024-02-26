Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.54. 768,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

