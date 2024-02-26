Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $174.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

