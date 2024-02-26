Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

FTAI stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,594,000 after acquiring an additional 572,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

