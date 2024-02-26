Stifel Nicolaus Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $9.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AGL stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in agilon health by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

