Stilwell Value LLC Makes New Investment in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. SR Bancorp accounts for about 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.42% of SR Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.54. 2,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp Company Profile

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

