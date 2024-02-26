STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.