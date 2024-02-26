Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AGL, AMBP, AMH, APD, BBY, BEG, BPMC, BSE, CMAX, COGT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 26th:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

