Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coupang Put Options (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 16,790 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 12,481 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Coupang by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,970,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 5,406,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.