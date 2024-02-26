StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
