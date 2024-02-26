StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

