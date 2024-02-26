StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.