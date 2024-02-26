StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

