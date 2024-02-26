StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.